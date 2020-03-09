Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares are 17.51% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.79% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -11.16% down YTD and 27.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.96% and 11.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 05, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the KGC stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on January 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the KGC stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.09. The forecasts give the Kinross Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 8.54 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 30.37% or -11.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, up 6.30% from $0.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.08 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), on the other hand, is trading around $82.20 with a market cap of $209.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 24.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $5.44 billion. This represented a 54.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.92 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $84.4 billion from $83.33 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $774.0 million while total current assets were at $27.48 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.44 billion, significantly higher than the $10.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $9.97 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Merck & Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 342,559 shares. Insider sales totaled 228,477 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.72M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 2.53B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Merck & Co. Inc. having a total of 3,212 institutions that hold shares in the company.