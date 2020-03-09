Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Masco Corporation (MAS)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are 13.06% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.65% or -$7.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.90% down YTD and 27.04% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.49% and 6.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 19, 2020, Bernstein recommended the NVDA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Nomura had Downgrade the stock as a Reduce on February 25, 2020. 37 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NVDA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 37 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $266.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $303.15. The forecasts give the NVIDIA Corporation stock a price target range of $360.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $230.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 12.24 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 26.1% or -15.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.20% in the current quarter to $1.7, up from the $0.88 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.84, up 22.20% from $5.79 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.74 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.3 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 113 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,695,107 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,429,264. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 259,723 and 408,361 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kress Colette, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $1.1 million at $276.21 per share on Feb 24. The EVP & Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 2,000 NVDA shares valued at $540992.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $270.50 per share. Drell Persis (Director) sold 160 shares at $315.73 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $50517.0 while SEAWELL A BROOKE, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 18 for $5.76 million with each share fetching $287.91.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), on the other hand, is trading around $42.10 with a market cap of $12.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $51.93 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Masco Corporation (MAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MAS’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $156.0 million. This represented a 72.96% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $577.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.26 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.03 billion from $5.52 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.71 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $833.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.03 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $671.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 67 times at Masco Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 472,090 shares. Insider sales totaled 674,795 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.75M shares after the latest sales, with -4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.10% with a share float percentage of 275.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Masco Corporation having a total of 934 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.11 million shares worth more than $1.54 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 22.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.09 billion and represent 8.16% of shares outstanding.