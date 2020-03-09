Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is attracting new Institutional Money

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is -0.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.10 and a high of $104.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESTC stock was last observed hovering at around $71.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.72% off its average median price target of $92.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.66% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 21.78% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.14, the stock is -9.84% and -6.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing -10.74% at the moment leaves the stock -18.01% off its SMA200. ESTC registered -24.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $78.13.

The stock witnessed a -4.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.98%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 5.80% over the month.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) has around 1886 employees, a market worth around $5.86B and $384.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.72% and -38.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $119.48M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -150.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 55.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 48.20% in year-over-year returns.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in Elastic N.V. (ESTC), with 21.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.33% while institutional investors hold 95.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.39M, and float is at 59.74M with Short Float at 10.12%. Institutions hold 70.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 5.97 million shares valued at $384.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.39% of the ESTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 5.34 million shares valued at $343.45 million to account for 6.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 4.2 million shares representing 5.19% and valued at over $270.03 million, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 4.02 million with a market value of $258.48 million.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Elastic N.V. (ESTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Banon Shay, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Banon Shay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $71.35 per share for a total of $713533.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.44 million shares.

Elastic N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Katz Aaron (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $69.34 per share for $1.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 326325.0 shares of the ESTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Kluge Kevin (SVP of Engineering) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $65.36 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 531,188 shares of Elastic N.V. (ESTC).