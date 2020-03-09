Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) And Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Among Headliners

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) shares are -24.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.85% or -$1.38 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.27% down YTD and -21.51% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.34% and -26.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the EQH stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 06, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EQH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $29.18. The forecasts give the Equitable Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $36.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 35.71 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 47.89% or 24.96%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 16.10% in the current quarter to $1.19, up from the $0.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.96, up 45.00% from $4.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 91,919 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 269,002,006. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 3,002,006 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eckert William James IV, a SVP and CAO at the company, sold 2,006 shares worth $48966.0 at $24.41 per share on Dec 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 3,000,000 EQH shares valued at $72.63 million on Dec 10. The shares were sold at $24.21 per share. AXA (10% Owner) sold 144,000,000 shares at $21.80 per share on Nov 13 for a total of $3.14 billion.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN), on the other hand, is trading around $64.65 with a market cap of $24.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $97.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.33 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TSN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $614.0 million. This represented a 94.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.81 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.52 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.81 billion from $33.1 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $7.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $894.0 million, significantly higher than the $868.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $582.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 118 times at Tyson Foods Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 89 times and accounting for 334,841 shares. Insider sales totaled 172,312 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 29 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 60.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 9.06M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.10% with a share float percentage of 287.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyson Foods Inc. having a total of 1,114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.03 million shares worth more than $2.55 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 27.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.