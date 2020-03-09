Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Fastenal Company (FAST)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are 2.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.19% or -$22.94 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -13.03% down YTD and 7.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.92% and -6.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the AMZN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020. 49 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the AMZN stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 49 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 42 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1901.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $2404.29. The forecasts give the Amazon.com Inc. stock a price target range of $2700.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1850.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 20.93 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.59% or -2.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.50% in the current quarter to $6.43, down from the $7.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.74, up 19.10% from $23.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.12 and $8.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $40.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 605 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 98,053 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,658,379. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,021 and 2,029,629 in purchases and sales respectively.

WILKE JEFFREY A, a CEO Worldwide Consumer at the company, sold 3,475 shares worth $7.47 million at $2150.00 per share on Feb 18. The CEO Worldwide Consumer had earlier sold another 1,000 AMZN shares valued at $2.1 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $2103.21 per share. Blackburn Jeffrey M (Senior Vice President) sold 3,573 shares at $2141.79 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $7.65 million while Jassy Andrew R, (CEO Amazon Web Services) sold 3,178 shares on Feb 18 for $6.81 million with each share fetching $2144.23.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST), on the other hand, is trading around $34.16 with a market cap of $20.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.96% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.45 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fastenal Company (FAST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FAST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $360.0 million. This represented a 71.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.28 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.8 billion from $3.81 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $842.7 million, significantly higher than the $674.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $596.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 37 times at Fastenal Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 343,799 shares. Insider sales totaled 311,562 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 572.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastenal Company having a total of 1,132 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.42 million shares worth more than $2.56 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 43.54 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.