Exploring Strategic Opportunities: American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), JD.com Inc. (JD)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE: AEP) shares are 3.38% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.10% or -$1.09 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.93% down YTD and 6.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.46% and -4.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the AEP stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 20, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AEP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $97.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $104.75. The forecasts give the American Electric Power Company Inc. stock a price target range of $116.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 6.73 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 15.78% or -16.31%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $1.18, down from the $1.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.39, up 9.40% from $4.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.87 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 73 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,709 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 311,270. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 327,684 and 232,679 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHODAK PAUL III, a Executive Vice President at the company, sold 5,759 shares worth $575900.0 at $100.00 per share on Mar 04. The Exec. VP, Chief Admin Officer had earlier sold another 8,944 AEP shares valued at $894400.0 on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $100.00 per share. Zebula Charles E (Exective Vice President) sold 7,706 shares at $99.25 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $764789.0 while Barton Lisa M, (Executive Vice President) sold 11,130 shares on Mar 03 for $1.08 million with each share fetching $97.07.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), on the other hand, is trading around $42.16 with a market cap of $65.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $326.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 87.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the JD.com Inc. (JD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JD’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 1.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.12 billion. This represented a 88.77% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $34.39 billion from $35.76 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.42 billion while total current assets were at $18.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.47 billion, significantly higher than the $2.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.19 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.20% with a share float percentage of 1.20B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JD.com Inc. having a total of 906 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 52.85 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 4.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 44.43 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.57 billion and represent 3.69% of shares outstanding.