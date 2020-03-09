Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares are -24.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.86% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.44% down YTD and -11.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.68% and -20.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Stifel recommended the CRON stock is a Hold, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.35 to suggest that the CRON stock is a “Overweight”. 1 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.00. The forecasts give the Cronos Group Inc. stock a price target range of $12.84 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.23. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.75% or -11.09%.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.97 with a market cap of $322.27M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OGI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.91 million. This represented a 53.17% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.01 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $355.12 million from $323.24 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $133000.0 while total current assets were at $145.05 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$10.34 million, significantly higher than the -$11.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-33.74 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.29% with a share float percentage of 163.17M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OrganiGram Holdings Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company.