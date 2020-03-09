Facebook Inc. (FB) And Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Among Headliners

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -11.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.20% or -$4.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -19.23% down YTD and -8.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.91% and -13.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the FB stock is a Sell, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020. 50 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the FB stock is a “Strong Sell”. 2 of the 50 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 39 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $181.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $245.65. The forecasts give the Facebook Inc. stock a price target range of $300.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $178.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.28 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.64% or -1.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.93, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.07, up 21.10% from $6.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.81 and $2.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 228 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,537 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,688,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,732,982. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,301 and 480,421 in purchases and sales respectively.

FISCHER DAVID B., a Chief Revenue Officer at the company, sold 11,142 shares worth $2.14 million at $192.00 per share on Feb 27. The VP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 97 FB shares valued at $19041.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $196.30 per share. Wehner David M. (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,884 shares at $202.17 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $2.4 million while Newstead Jennifer, (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares on Feb 25 for $19610.0 with each share fetching $202.17.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), on the other hand, is trading around $37.60 with a market cap of $52.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.94% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BSX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.84 billion. This represented a 36.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.9 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.27 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $30.57 billion from $26.76 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.7 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.84 billion, significantly higher than the $310.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 274 times at Boston Scientific Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 128 times and accounting for 1,192,940 shares. Insider sales totaled 791,013 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 146 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.42M shares after the latest sales, with 31.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.40% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corporation having a total of 1,236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 127.51 million shares worth more than $5.77 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 9.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 109.02 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 billion and represent 7.81% of shares outstanding.