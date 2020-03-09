Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) makes -31.43% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) is -41.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $1.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.89% higher than the price target low of $0.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -41.00% and -41.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -28.36% at the moment leaves the stock -50.63% off its SMA200. GSM registered -78.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.11.

The stock witnessed a -37.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.60%, and is -31.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.89% over the week and 11.97% over the month.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has around 4368 employees, a market worth around $129.92M and $1.84B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -79.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferroglobe PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $381.2M over the same period. The stock is expected to be posting a quarterly earnings of -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Top Institutional Holders

With 57.52M of Ferroglobe PLC (GSM’s shares held by insiders accounting for 34.00% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 236.18M, and float is at 71.32M with Short Float at 1.80%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 14.24 million shares valued at $13.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the GSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 5.73 million shares valued at $5.39 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.34 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $4.08 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $3.07 million.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -26.76% down over the past 12 months. Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) is -21.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.56% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.06.