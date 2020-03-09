GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) picks momentum as shares rise 36.10%

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is -1.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $8.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNMK stock was last observed hovering at around $5.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 40.63% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is 10.82% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing -15.63% at the moment leaves the stock -17.32% off its SMA200. GNMK registered -32.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.73.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.95%, and is 36.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.34% over the week and 13.18% over the month.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $342.19M and $88.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.37% and -41.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $26.69M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.90% in year-over-year returns.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Top Institutional Holders

157 institutions hold shares in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.51% while institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.04M, and float is at 58.04M with Short Float at 3.39%. Institutions hold 93.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 8.71 million shares valued at $41.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the GNMK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cadian Capital Management, LLC with 5.52 million shares valued at $26.54 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5.15 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $24.79 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $20.63 million.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kagnoff Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kagnoff Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $4.61 per share for a total of $46100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118216.0 shares.

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Mitchell Brian Andrew (SVP, Operations) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $3.50 per share for $7000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 257663.0 shares of the GNMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, Stier Eric (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 1,806 shares at an average price of $3.51 for $6339.0. The insider now directly holds 301,855 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK).

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -0.13% down over the past 12 months. QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is 6.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.15% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.69.