Groupon Inc. (GRPN) Vs. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Which Is Riskier?

Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -53.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.35% or -$0.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.19% down YTD and -62.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.91% and -64.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Goldman recommended the GRPN stock is a Sell, while earlier, UBS had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GRPN stock is a “Hold”. 3 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.94. The forecasts give the Groupon Inc. stock a price target range of $2.90 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 43.3 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 62.07% or 26.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -53.30% in the current quarter to -$0.02, down from the $0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.04, down -28.80% from $0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.06 and $0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,250,042 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,973,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,285,079 and 2,301,028 in purchases and sales respectively.

LEFKOFSKY ERIC P, a Director at the company, sold 750,000 shares worth $2.06 million at $2.74 per share on Dec 12. The Director had earlier sold another 210,124 GRPN shares valued at $490955.0 on Dec 26. The shares were sold at $2.34 per share. LEFKOFSKY ERIC P (Director) sold 750,000 shares at $2.82 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $2.12 million while Bass Robert J, (Director) bought 50,000 shares on Aug 30 for $129000.0 with each share fetching $2.58.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.69 with a market cap of $488.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 79.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TXMD’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $58.29 million. This represented a -266.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $15.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $265.99 million from $249.96 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $208.42 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$165.7 million, significantly lower than the -$106.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-168.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at TherapeuticsMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 552,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 300,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34.42M shares after the latest sales, with 0.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 236.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD Inc. having a total of 224 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $47.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 19.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.56 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.