Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Amcor plc (AMCR), KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) shares are -14.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.75% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.03% down YTD and -8.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -15.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 20, 2019, Robert W. Baird recommended the AMCR stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the AMCR stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.37. The forecasts give the Amcor plc stock a price target range of $11.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 10.13 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 19.66% or -9.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.70% in the current quarter to $0.16. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.63, up 34.00% from $0.62 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.69 for the next year.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR), on the other hand, is trading around $26.95 with a market cap of $23.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KKR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 31.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $350.14 million. This represented a 67.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.06 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.87 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.68 billion, significantly higher than the -$7.61 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-5.89 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at KKR & Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 593,952 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,872,215 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 7 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 24M shares after the latest sales, with 10.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.80% with a share float percentage of 528.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KKR & Co. Inc. having a total of 661 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.85 million shares worth more than $1.4 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 45.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.34 billion and represent 8.20% of shares outstanding.