Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) shares are -22.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.03% or -$1.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.55% down YTD and -17.71% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.05% and -13.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the CF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Bernstein had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 02, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the CF stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $47.67. The forecasts give the CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $63.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.72 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 41.52% or -5.26%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 26.90% in the current quarter to $0.28, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.92, down -4.50% from $2.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $1.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 484,652 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 320,338. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,269 and 33,097 in purchases and sales respectively.

FURBACHER STEPHEN A, a Director at the company, sold 3,500 shares worth $166250.0 at $47.50 per share on Nov 05. The Sr.VP,Sales, Mkt Dev & Sup Chn had earlier sold another 13,000 CF shares valued at $591438.0 on Nov 21. The shares were sold at $45.50 per share. Kelleher Dennis P. (Sr VP and CFO) sold 34,343 shares at $48.19 per share on Aug 30 for a total of $1.65 million while Kelleher Dennis P., (Sr VP and CFO) sold 60,900 shares on Aug 29 for $2.94 million with each share fetching $48.22.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), on the other hand, is trading around $17.28 with a market cap of $7.33B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.01 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.36 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ON’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $346.9 million. This represented a 75.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.4 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.43 billion from $8.52 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $3.02 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $694.7 million, significantly lower than the $1.27 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $164.7 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at ON Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 769,920 shares. Insider sales totaled 758,482 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.42M shares after the latest sales, with 3.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 405.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ON Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 640 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 41.34 million shares worth more than $1.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Janus Henderson Group PLC held 10.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 38.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $948.33 million and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.