Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) shares are -44.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.99% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.92% down YTD and -32.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.34% and -24.42% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2019, Imperial Capital recommended the NOG stock is a In-line, while earlier, Imperial Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on December 20, 2019. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the NOG stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.78. The forecasts give the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock a price target range of $5.70 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.61 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 77.19% or 48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -18.20% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.35, up 27.70% from $0.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.07 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.38 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,891,138 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,548,675. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 10,347,000 and 1,881,042 in purchases and sales respectively.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), on the other hand, is trading around $12.60 with a market cap of $6.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.99% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.75 billion. This represented a 26.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.73 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.38 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.52 billion from $24.78 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $11.89 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $848.5 million, significantly higher than the -$185.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $394.1 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at TechnipFMC plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 196,438 shares. Insider sales totaled 118,696 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 118.69M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 444.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TechnipFMC plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 34.14 million shares worth more than $732.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $691.91 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.