Heat Check: Target Corporation (TGT) Vs. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares are -17.36% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.02% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.80% down YTD and -14.91% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.86% and -8.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TGT stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Odeon had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 24, 2020. The analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the TGT stock is a “Moderate Sell”.

The stock currently trades at $105.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $130.75. The forecasts give the Target Corporation stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $110.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 18.97 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.37% or 3.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.66, up from the $1.53 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.86, up 3.60% from $6.39 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.86 and $1.99. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.46 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 702,699 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 540,486. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

LIU DON H, a Executive Officer at the company, sold 2,274 shares worth $277883.0 at $122.20 per share on Nov 20. The Executive Officer had earlier sold another 6,630 TGT shares valued at $842010.0 on Nov 25. The shares were sold at $127.00 per share. LIU DON H (Executive Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $110.00 per share on Oct 08 for a total of $220000.0 while Ward Laysha, (Executive Officer) sold 20,000 shares on Sep 06 for $2.2 million with each share fetching $110.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ), on the other hand, is trading around $23.91 with a market cap of $3.24B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.94 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BJ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $517.47 million. This represented a 83.98% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.23 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.39 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.48 billion from $5.15 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.54 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $221.52 million, significantly lower than the $250.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $77.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 535,228 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,405,273 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.47M shares after the latest sales, with -90.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 134.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $468.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 15.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $308.96 million and represent 9.90% of shares outstanding.