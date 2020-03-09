Heat Check: U.S. Bancorp (USB) Vs. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares are -28.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.04% or -$1.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.52% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.63% down YTD and -28.43% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.59% and -23.10% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the USB stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on January 21, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the USB stock is a “Hold”. 5 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.66. The forecasts give the U.S. Bancorp stock a price target range of $71.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $44.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.38 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.21% or 3.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $1.01, up from the $1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.33, up 0.70% from $4.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.01 and $1.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 542,595 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 517,993. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 267,934 and 146,342 in purchases and sales respectively.

CHOSY JAMES L, a EVP and General Counsel at the company, sold 12,356 shares worth $740495.0 at $59.93 per share on Nov 22. The Vice Chair had earlier sold another 42,896 USB shares valued at $2.58 million on Dec 06. The shares were sold at $60.24 per share. GODRIDGE LESLIE V (Vice Chair) sold 26,084 shares at $59.06 per share on Nov 20 for a total of $1.54 million while Richard Jodi L, (Vice Chair) sold 2,600 shares on Nov 18 for $154986.0 with each share fetching $59.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is trading around $53.00 with a market cap of $11.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.24% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $785.37 million. This represented a 72.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.79 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.98 billion from $9.97 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $469.78 million, significantly lower than the $941.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $146.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 1,098,890 shares. Insider sales totaled 83,631 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 72.6M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 140.63M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 644 institutions that hold shares in the company.