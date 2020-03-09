Heat Check: VEREIT Inc. (VER) Vs. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

VEREIT Inc. (NYSE: VER) shares are -3.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.09% or -$0.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.12% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.77% down YTD and -7.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.54% and -7.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VER stock is a Outperform, while earlier, CapitalOne had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on February 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VER stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.08. The forecasts give the VEREIT Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.9 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 19.27% or 1.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 66.70% in the current quarter to $0.05, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.24, up 0.30% from -$0.37 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,409,733 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 395,258. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,266,519 and 310,470 in purchases and sales respectively.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $3.96 with a market cap of $2.16B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HMY’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -3.40%. With this in place, we saw that the company’s diluted EPS grew to $0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $2.59 billion from $2.84 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $36.5 million while total current assets were at $347.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $186.12 million, significantly higher than the $128.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.53 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.50% with a share float percentage of 433.12M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company.