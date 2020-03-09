Here are the top Institutional holders of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) shares

Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) is 41.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.45 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The XAIR stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.9% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 17.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 5.92% and 17.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -20.41% at the moment leaves the stock 42.99% off its SMA200. XAIR registered 48.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.19.

The stock witnessed a 24.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.35%, and is -10.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 33.44% over the week and 17.55% over the month.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $136.27M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.78% and -40.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-71.10%).

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) is at an average rating of 1.50.

Beyond Air Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $410k over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -633.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -94.70% in year-over-year returns.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR), with 1.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 14.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.39M, and float is at 12.65M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 12.84% of the Float.

Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lisi Steven A., the company’s CEO, Chairman. SEC filings show that Lisi Steven A. sold 5,992 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $4.43 per share for a total of $26555.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 815763.0 shares.

Beyond Air Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Lisi Steven A. (CEO, Chairman) bought a total of 190,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $3.66 per share for $696999.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 821755.0 shares of the XAIR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Avniel Amir (President, COO) acquired 8,152 shares at an average price of $3.68 for $29999.0. The insider now directly holds 470,476 shares of Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).