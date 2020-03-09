Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is -25.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 66.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.02, the stock is -16.99% and -22.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing -9.73% at the moment leaves the stock -26.29% off its SMA200. GERN registered -28.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.38.

The stock witnessed a -22.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.54%, and is -11.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.35% over the week and 5.99% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $225.70M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.55% and -52.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Geron Corporation (GERN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $70k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -65.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.30% in year-over-year returns.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Geron Corporation (GERN), with 809.1k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 31.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.27M, and float is at 198.97M with Short Float at 20.28%. Institutions hold 31.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.59 million shares valued at $21.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the GERN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.54 million shares valued at $21.13 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.92 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $13.49 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 3.64 million with a market value of $4.95 million.

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $1.34 per share for a total of $2948.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2200.0 shares.

Geron Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 10 that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. (Director) bought a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 10 and was made at $1.35 per share for $1080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 800.0 shares of the GERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, BEHRS MELISSA KELLY (EVP, Chief Business Officer) disposed off 120,635 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $241270.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Geron Corporation (GERN).

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading -5.96% down over the past 12 months. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is 1.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.12% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 40.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 38.7.