Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is -30.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.79 and a high of $178.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PXD stock was last observed hovering at around $118.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.49% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.64% off the consensus price target high of $274.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are 29.92% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.12, the stock is -20.75% and -25.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing -11.37% at the moment leaves the stock -22.85% off its SMA200. PXD registered -22.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $139.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $135.99.

The stock witnessed a -26.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.45%, and is -14.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) has around 3149 employees, a market worth around $19.66B and $9.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.25 and Fwd P/E is 9.97. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -8.42% and -41.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.11 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.80% in year-over-year returns.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Top Institutional Holders

1,058 institutions hold shares in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 91.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 186.98M, and float is at 164.18M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 90.46% of the Float.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KLEINMAN MARK H, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that KLEINMAN MARK H sold 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $147.49 per share for a total of $258108.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21283.0 shares.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Black Bonnie S. (VP, Drilling) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $146.29 per share for $73147.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8863.0 shares of the PXD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, BERG MARK STEPHEN (EVP, Corporate/Vertically Inte) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $145.88 for $437628.0. The insider now directly holds 57,073 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD).

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -37.78% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -39.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.21.