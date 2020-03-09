Companies

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR)

By Andrew Francis

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) is 140.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The RTTR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is 37.64% and 68.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.57 million and changing -21.17% at the moment leaves the stock -24.03% off its SMA200. RTTR registered -50.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.53.

The stock witnessed a 63.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.57%, and is -41.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.27% over the week and 22.89% over the month.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $5.20M. Distance from 52-week low is 170.67% and -69.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0. The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR), with 957.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.42% while institutional investors hold 13.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.81M, and float is at 9.11M with Short Float at 15.42%. Institutions hold 11.96% of the Float.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

