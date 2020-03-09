Here is a breakdown of the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock performance

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is 101.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.51 and a high of $5.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.77% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.77% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 78.36% and 93.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.98 million and changing 12.76% at the moment leaves the stock 83.42% off its SMA200. ALT registered -16.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 84.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.08.

The stock witnessed a 109.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.57%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.35% over the week and 12.64% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $51.72M and $7.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.66% and -36.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altimmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $750k over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 87.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -71.00% in year-over-year returns.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Altimmune Inc. (ALT), holding a 1.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.61M, and float is at 12.70M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 1.67% of the Float.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Garg Vipin K, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Garg Vipin K bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 05 at a price of $2.10 per share for a total of $42000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 342907.0 shares.