Here is a breakdown of the Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) stock performance

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) is -45.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.24 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The OII stock was last observed hovering at around $9.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.0% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 18.3% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.17, the stock is -32.12% and -39.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -12.81% at the moment leaves the stock -44.36% off its SMA200. OII registered -43.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -39.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.63.

The stock witnessed a -40.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.08%, and is -22.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $926.97M and $2.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -11.58% and -61.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $543.18M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Top Institutional Holders

314 institutions hold shares in Oceaneering International Inc. (OII), with 1.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 102.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.46M, and float is at 97.71M with Short Float at 3.93%. Institutions hold 101.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.24 million shares valued at $242.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.42% of the OII Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.16 million shares valued at $151.44 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.94 million shares representing 8.02% and valued at over $118.31 million, while FMR, LLC holds 7.59% of the shares totaling 7.51 million with a market value of $112.02 million.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LeBlanc Witland J Jr., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that LeBlanc Witland J Jr. sold 2,879 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $19.02 per share for a total of $54770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15092.0 shares.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) that is trading -29.86% down over the past 12 months. TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is -57.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.