Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) is -64.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $2.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDEX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -36.23% and -51.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -17.70% at the moment leaves the stock -76.39% off its SMA200. IDEX registered -81.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.28.

The stock witnessed a -51.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.75%, and is -15.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.79% over the week and 13.71% over the month.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $49.78M and $59.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.70. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -10.44% and -89.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.90%).

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/16/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $37.63M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.80% this year.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), with 49.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.34% while institutional investors hold 8.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.49M, and float is at 84.13M with Short Float at 5.18%. Institutions hold 5.46% of the Float.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.