IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Vs. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Updated Outlook

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) shares are -8.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.59% or -$2.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.83% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -15.10% down YTD and -4.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.70% and -13.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Argus recommended the INFO stock is a Buy, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Market Perform on January 27, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the INFO stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $69.32 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $83.13. The forecasts give the IHS Markit Ltd. stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $63.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 16.61 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 23.82% or -10.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.60% in the current quarter to $0.64, up from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.83, up 3.10% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.66 and $0.77. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 66 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,909,118 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,876,270. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,962,464 and 2,989,525 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tavernier Edouard, a EVP, Transportation at the company, sold 1,370 shares worth $110066.0 at $80.34 per share on Feb 18. The CEO and Chairman of the Board had earlier sold another 232,052 INFO shares valued at $18.82 million on Feb 19. The shares were sold at $81.09 per share. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon (CEO and Chairman of the Board) sold 355,000 shares at $80.35 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $28.52 million while Kansler Adam Jason, (EVP, Pres. Financial Services) sold 53,820 shares on Feb 14 for $4.34 million with each share fetching $80.63.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), on the other hand, is trading around $161.57 with a market cap of $1264.66B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $194.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 16.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MSFT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.66 billion. This represented a 71.12% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36.91 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.51 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $282.79 billion from $278.95 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $125.39 billion while total current assets were at $167.07 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $24.5 billion, significantly higher than the $22.56 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $17.57 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Microsoft Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 1,162,926 shares. Insider sales totaled 533,082 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 108.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 7.50B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microsoft Corporation having a total of 4,543 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 623.67 million shares worth more than $98.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 515.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.25 billion and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.