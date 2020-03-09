Institutional Interest Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is 2.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.73% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 63.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is -23.55% and -19.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.13 million and changing 10.34% at the moment leaves the stock 38.10% off its SMA200. AGRX registered 128.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 124.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.86.

The stock witnessed a -28.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.36%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.12% over the week and 14.94% over the month.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $202.01M. Distance from 52-week low is 631.43% and -46.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is at an average rating of 1.50.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08. The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), with 442.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.63% while institutional investors hold 38.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.91M, and float is at 71.08M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 37.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 11.92 million shares valued at $29.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.07% of the AGRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Investor AB with 3.51 million shares valued at $8.78 million to account for 5.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.27 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $8.16 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 2.61 million with a market value of $6.53 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reilly Dennis, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Reilly Dennis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $2.35 per share for a total of $58750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Reilly Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $2.32 per share for $116000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59806.0 shares of the AGRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, ALTOMARI ALFRED (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.71 for $27100.0. The insider now directly holds 311,611 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX).

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading -70.25% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -15.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.29% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.05.