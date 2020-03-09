Institutional Interest Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is -45.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $10.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.17, the stock is -23.91% and -34.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.83 million and changing -10.69% at the moment leaves the stock -73.69% off its SMA200. ACB registered -84.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -80.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.41.

The stock witnessed a -44.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -52.82%, and is -12.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.32% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 2779 employees, a market worth around $1.37B. Current P/E ratio is 5.42. Distance from 52-week low is -10.69% and -88.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.95, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

506 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), with 38.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.26% while institutional investors hold 13.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.14B with Short Float at 16.86%. Institutions hold 13.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.81 million shares valued at $49.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.95% of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 17.61 million shares valued at $38.03 million to account for 1.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Investments, LP which holds 6.12 million shares representing 0.52% and valued at over $13.22 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 4.63 million with a market value of $9.99 million.