Institutional Interest Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -51.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $9.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.24% off the consensus price target high of $12.10 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 48.21% higher than the price target low of $6.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is -27.64% and -38.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -13.65% at the moment leaves the stock -46.74% off its SMA200. ERF registered -58.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a -33.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.20%, and is -19.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.09% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 383 employees, a market worth around $898.19M and $936.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.12. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.45% and -64.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.70%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/01/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $224.81M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -173.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.60% in year-over-year returns.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Enerplus Corporation (ERF), with 395.37k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 65.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.10M, and float is at 221.35M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 65.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC with over 13.61 million shares valued at $97.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.14% of the ERF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.21 million shares valued at $51.41 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 6.86 million shares representing 3.10% and valued at over $48.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 6.36 million with a market value of $45.37 million.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is -70.12% lower over the past 12 months. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) is -52.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.95% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.6.