International Paper Company (IP) And CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) Among Headliners

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) shares are -22.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.24% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.29% down YTD and -22.30% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.38% and -18.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the IP stock is a Sell, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Resumed the stock as a Neutral on February 14, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IP stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $35.71 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $45.25. The forecasts give the International Paper Company stock a price target range of $53.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $37.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.08 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.62% or 3.49%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.90% in the current quarter to $0.49, down from the $1.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.92, down -3.50% from $4.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.13 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 29 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 376,215 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 242,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 341,804 and 134,675 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ellis Clay R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 2,611 shares worth $112939.0 at $43.26 per share on Feb 21. The Vice President & Controller had earlier bought another 656 IP shares valued at $26513.0 on Feb 25. The shares were bought at $40.42 per share. Amick W. Michael Jr. (Senior Vice President) sold 16,000 shares at $42.94 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $687035.0 while Joseph Tommy S, (Senior Vice President) sold 2,500 shares on Feb 14 for $107927.0 with each share fetching $43.17.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI), on the other hand, is trading around $8.92 with a market cap of $12.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNHI’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 10.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $820.0 million. This represented a 87.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.47 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.51 billion from $46.92 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $31.16 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$144.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.2 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-1.41 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 26.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.12% with a share float percentage of 997.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CNH Industrial N.V. having a total of 454 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 45.03 million shares worth more than $495.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 3.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc, with the investment firm holding over 32.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $352.56 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.