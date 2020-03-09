Investing action plan for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) And Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are 0.32% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.98% or -$1.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +10.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -9.24% down YTD and 1.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.63% and 2.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Mizuho recommended the ABBV stock is a Buy, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on February 27, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ABBV stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $88.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $100.77. The forecasts give the AbbVie Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $84.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 11.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 15.41% or -5.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.90% in the current quarter to $2.24, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.68, up 8.10% from $8.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.35 and $2.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.52 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 67 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 867,495 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 394,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 620,828 and 279,094 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICHMOND TIMOTHY J., a EVP, Chief HR Officer at the company, sold 15,515 shares worth $1.16 million at $75.02 per share on Sep 27. The Director had earlier bought another 2,875 ABBV shares valued at $252617.0 on Mar 03. The shares were bought at $87.87 per share. Schumacher Laura J (Vice Chairman) bought 25,000 shares at $70.42 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $1.76 million while Donoghoe Nicholas, (SVP, Enterprise Innovation) bought 7,525 shares on Aug 29 for $498057.0 with each share fetching $66.19.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH), on the other hand, is trading around $29.54 with a market cap of $16.36B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

INVH’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $88.42 million. This represented a 80.1% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $444.28 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $662.13 million, significantly higher than the $561.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $440.05 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 139 times at Invitation Homes Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 179,008 shares. Insider sales totaled 712,831,695 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 128 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -117.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with -98.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 540.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Invitation Homes Inc. having a total of 558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 80.8 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 46.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 billion and represent 8.50% of shares outstanding.