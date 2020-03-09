Investing action plan for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) And AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER)

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) shares are -11.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.53% or -$0.14 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.33% down YTD and -0.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.64% and -20.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On April 10, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the CIG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the CIG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.10. The forecasts give the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock a consensus price target representing an upside potential 28.05.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -71.40% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0, down -10.40% from earnings reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), on the other hand, is trading around $47.45 with a market cap of $6.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $73.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.66% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.77 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AER’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $906.32 million. This represented a 27.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.62 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $43.75 billion from $43.55 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.35 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.11 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-253.41 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at AerCap Holdings N.V. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.89M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.70% with a share float percentage of 127.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AerCap Holdings N.V. having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.75 million shares worth more than $599.6 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, AllianceBernstein, L.P. held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $540.35 million and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.