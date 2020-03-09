Investing action plan for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) And The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) shares are -27.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.24% or -$0.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.98% down YTD and -21.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.89% and -28.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the IVZ stock is a Underweight, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on January 03, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the IVZ stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 3 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.82. The forecasts give the Invesco Ltd. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 26.37 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 37.52% or 12.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to $0.64, up from the $0.56 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.65, up 14.30% from $2.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.68 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 64 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,989,327 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,244,812. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,030,859 and 377,081 in purchases and sales respectively.

WAGONER G RICHARD JR, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $207120.0 at $20.71 per share on Jun 07. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 2,222,222 IVZ shares valued at $10.0 million on Jun 10. The shares were bought at $4.50 per share. CANION ROD (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $19.84 per share on May 13 for a total of $198400.0 while Johnson Ben F. III, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on May 02 for $213700.0 with each share fetching $21.37.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), on the other hand, is trading around $17.45 with a market cap of $22.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $27.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.37% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$76.0 million. This represented a 103.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.11 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.00 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $46.04 billion from $46.28 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.69 billion, significantly higher than the $3.29 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.58 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at The Williams Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 783,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.47M shares after the latest sales, with 27.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.00% with a share float percentage of 1.21B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 131.78 million shares worth more than $3.13 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 10.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 100.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.39 billion and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.