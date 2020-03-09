Investing action plan for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) And PPL Corporation (PPL)

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) shares are -8.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.88% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -14.39% down YTD and 0.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.83% and -9.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the KMI stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Equal Weight on January 14, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the KMI stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 1 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $19.33 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.35. The forecasts give the Kinder Morgan Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.51 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 25.65% or -1.74%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.98, up 4.00% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 22 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,981,485 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,603,076. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 944,194 and 613,191 in purchases and sales respectively.

KEAN STEVEN J, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $93045.0 at $18.61 per share on Feb 28. The Executive Chairman had earlier bought another 300,000 KMI shares valued at $5.85 million on Mar 05. The shares were bought at $19.51 per share. KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought 300,000 shares at $18.88 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $5.66 million while KINDER RICHARD D, (Executive Chairman) bought 300,000 shares on Feb 26 for $6.22 million with each share fetching $20.72.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), on the other hand, is trading around $31.51 with a market cap of $24.32B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 12.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PPL Corporation (PPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PPL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 36.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $248.0 million. This represented a 87.31% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.95 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $45.68 billion from $44.56 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $2.77 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.43 billion, significantly lower than the $2.82 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-656.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 63 times at PPL Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 1,386,493 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,175,314 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 32 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.48M shares after the latest sales, with 30.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.40% with a share float percentage of 767.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PPL Corporation having a total of 637 institutions that hold shares in the company.