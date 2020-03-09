Investing action plan for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) And American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares are -53.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.21% or -$1.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.67% down YTD and -49.45% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.27% and -50.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Argus recommended the NCLH stock is a Hold, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 28, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the NCLH stock is a “Strong Sell”. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $60.14. The forecasts give the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $73.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 54.94 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 62.88% or 24.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.30% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.21, up 5.50% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.82 and $1.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 879,441 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 519,001. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 609,890 and 126,103 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Rio Frank J, a Pres. & CEO at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $230000.0 at $57.50 per share on Jan 15. The Pres. & CEO had earlier sold another 4,000 NCLH shares valued at $207200.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $51.80 per share. Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold 4,000 shares at $55.67 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $222692.0 while Ashby Faye L., (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,786 shares on Dec 11 for $99248.0 with each share fetching $55.57.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), on the other hand, is trading around $15.97 with a market cap of $6.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $32.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.3 billion. This represented a 79.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $11.31 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.93 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.68 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $59.99 billion from $61.17 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.55 billion while total current assets were at $8.21 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.81 billion, significantly higher than the $3.53 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-453.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at American Airlines Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 1,027,322 shares. Insider sales totaled 107,634 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 170.47M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 421.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 68.46 million shares worth more than $1.96 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Primecap Management Company held 16.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 42.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.22 billion and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.