Investing action plan for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) And Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) shares are -11.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.85% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +40.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.12% down YTD and -0.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.67% and 12.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the TBLT stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $0.50. The forecasts give the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.0% or 64.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decline in the current quarter to -$0.08. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.37. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and -$0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.09 for the next year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), on the other hand, is trading around $0.22 with a market cap of $451.91M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CHK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $138.0 million. This represented a 92.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.93 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $16.19 billion from $16.58 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.25 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.62 billion, significantly lower than the $1.73 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.54 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Chesapeake Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 2,751,272 shares. Insider sales totaled 737,729 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 19.35M shares after the latest sales, with 12.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.30% with a share float percentage of 1.76B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 455 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlyle Group Inc. with over 172.9 million shares worth more than $142.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Carlyle Group Inc. held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 163.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $134.82 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.