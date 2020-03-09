Investors have great interest in Aphria Inc. (APHA), EQT Corporation (EQT)

Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares are -39.66% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.97% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.50% down YTD and -32.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.93% and -31.67% over the month.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), on the other hand, is trading around $6.39 with a market cap of $1.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $10.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.43% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the EQT Corporation (EQT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EQT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -26.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.07 million. This represented a 95.54% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.01 billion. With this in place, we saw the company’s diluted EPS shrunk to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $18.81 billion from $20.16 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $1.75 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.85 billion, significantly lower than the $2.98 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $249.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 7 times at EQT Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 502,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.22M shares after the latest sales, with 6.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 251.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corporation having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.1 million shares worth more than $306.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 23.92 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $260.67 million and represent 9.36% of shares outstanding.