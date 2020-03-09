Investors have great interest in Discovery Inc. (DISCA), Starbucks Corporation (SBUX)

Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) shares are -22.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.83% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.49% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.65% down YTD and -20.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.01% and -16.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Imperial Capital recommended the DISCA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Rosenblatt had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on November 04, 2019. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the DISCA stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $25.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.62. The forecasts give the Discovery Inc. stock a price target range of $42.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 22.01 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 39.43% or -1.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to $0.9, up from the $0.87 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.74, up 4.90% from $3.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.96 and $1.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,529,321 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,037,141. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 4,272,947 and 2,809,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

ADVANCE LONG-TERM MANAGEMENT T, a Director at the company, sold 9,500,000 shares worth $285.71 million at $30.08 per share on Feb 14. The General Counsel had earlier sold another 7,484 DISCA shares valued at $192698.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $25.75 per share. Campbell Bruce (Chief Dev Dist & Legal Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $33.01 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $825200.0 while Leavy David, (Chief Corp Ops & Comms Officer) sold 44,970 shares on Nov 21 for $1.45 million with each share fetching $32.25.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), on the other hand, is trading around $75.34 with a market cap of $89.42B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $93.71 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.97 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SBUX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.64 billion. This represented a 48.69% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.1 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.74 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $27.73 billion from $19.22 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $68.4 million while total current assets were at $5.9 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.84 billion, significantly lower than the $2.38 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.44 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at Starbucks Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 255,633 shares. Insider sales totaled 103,726 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.68M shares after the latest sales, with 8.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.80% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starbucks Corporation having a total of 2,426 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 89.26 million shares worth more than $7.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 80.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.09 billion and represent 6.87% of shares outstanding.