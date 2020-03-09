Investors have great interest in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), Moderna Inc. (MRNA)

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are -11.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.81% or $0.82 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.44% down YTD and -10.20% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.76% and -13.67% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ROST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 04, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ROST stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 2 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $102.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $121.21. The forecasts give the Ross Stores Inc. stock a price target range of $141.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $103.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.43 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 27.3% or 0.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $1.22, up from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.92, up 6.00% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.2 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 45 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 474,569 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 781,403. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 13,114 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

FASSIO JAMES S, a President, Chief Dev. Officer at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $1.63 million at $108.66 per share on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 ROST shares valued at $2.75 million on Sep 30. The shares were sold at $110.01 per share. RENTLER BARBARA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $107.06 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $2.68 million while FASSIO JAMES S, (President, Chief Dev. Officer) sold 75,238 shares on Jul 12 for $7.91 million with each share fetching $105.13.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), on the other hand, is trading around $29.61 with a market cap of $10.33B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.22 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MRNA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$129.09 million. This represented a 1018.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.05 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.37 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.59 billion from $1.59 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $867.12 million while total current assets were at $1.13 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$458.97 million, significantly lower than the -$330.87 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-490.52 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 100 times at Moderna Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 864,485 shares. Insider sales totaled 11,333,692 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 92 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -84.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 79.72M shares after the latest sales, with -1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.70% with a share float percentage of 288.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Moderna Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.87 million shares worth more than $995.05 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 13.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 17.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $338.76 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.