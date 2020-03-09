Is Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) a good stock to buy now?

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) is -13.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.50 and a high of $28.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLDR stock was last observed hovering at around $24.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.39% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.09% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 21.14% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.08, the stock is -13.48% and -14.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -9.77% at the moment leaves the stock 3.04% off its SMA200. BLDR registered 64.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.46.

The stock witnessed a -15.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.45%, and is -2.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $2.84B and $7.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.64% and -22.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Top Institutional Holders

392 institutions hold shares in Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 99.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.70M, and float is at 114.09M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 97.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.48 million shares valued at $317.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the BLDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.28 million shares valued at $235.83 million to account for 7.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 6.82 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $173.29 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $104.86 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rush David E, the company’s SVP – COO – East. SEC filings show that Rush David E sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $24.53 per share for a total of $294360.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42886.0 shares.

Builders FirstSource Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Jackson Peter M. (SVP & CFO) sold a total of 4,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $20.20 per share for $87426.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53096.0 shares of the BLDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, CROW M CHAD (CEO and President) disposed off 87,657 shares at an average price of $20.05 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 246,839 shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR).

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 34.34% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is -69.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.32% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.