Is Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) is -5.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $35.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSLY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.1% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.52% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.04% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is -12.68% and -13.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.12 million and changing -14.03% at the moment leaves the stock -13.87% off its SMA200. FSLY registered 6-month loss of -43.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.03.

The stock witnessed a -9.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.23%, and is -4.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $2.12B and $200.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.49% and -46.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.40%).

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fastly Inc. (FSLY) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $59.28M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.30% year-over-year.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Top Institutional Holders

131 institutions hold shares in Fastly Inc. (FSLY), with 10.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.00% while institutional investors hold 44.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.55M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 7.61%. Institutions hold 39.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 3.94 million shares valued at $79.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the FSLY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.31 million shares valued at $46.3 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.11 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $42.32 million, while Whale Rock Capital Management LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $39.27 million.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Fastly Inc. (FSLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARLBORG W ERIC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CARLBORG W ERIC sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $21.30 per share for a total of $1.07 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115245.0 shares.

Fastly Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that DHALIWAL SUNIL (Director) sold a total of 26,258 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $21.50 per share for $564547.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 254160.0 shares of the FSLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, DHALIWAL SUNIL (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $20.31 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 280,418 shares of Fastly Inc. (FSLY).