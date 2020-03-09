Is KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Getting More Institutional Investors?

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -26.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.8% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -16.74% and -28.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -11.05% at the moment leaves the stock -66.40% off its SMA200. KMPH registered -86.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.83.

The stock witnessed a -25.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.04%, and is -7.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.68% over the week and 13.58% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $16.00M and $12.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.30. Distance from 52-week low is 7.69% and -87.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-725.50%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $6.9M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 109.10% year-over-year.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in KemPharm Inc. (KMPH), with 4.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.57% while institutional investors hold 18.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.14M, and float is at 45.86M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 16.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DSC Advisors, L.P. with over 4.1 million shares valued at $1.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the KMPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.55 million shares valued at $589487.0 to account for 3.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arete Wealth Advisors, LLC which holds 578002.0 shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $219236.0, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 1.02% of the shares totaling 517692.0 with a market value of $196360.0.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mickle Travis C, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Mickle Travis C bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $0.33 per share for a total of $8304.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.78 million shares.

KemPharm Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 31 that Johnson Gordon K (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 31 and was made at $0.39 per share for $7784.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40000.0 shares of the KMPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, Clifton R. LaDuane (CFO, Secretary & Treasurer) acquired 12,250 shares at an average price of $0.42 for $5110.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of KemPharm Inc. (KMPH).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) that is trading 19.96% up over the past 12 months. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is 128.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 59.93% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 404670.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.78.