Is Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -65.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.38 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $1.95, the stock is -54.66% and -62.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.65 million and changing -19.75% at the moment leaves the stock -66.93% off its SMA200. KOS registered -67.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a -64.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.24%, and is -36.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 7.91% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $984.40M and $1.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.07% and -74.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 3/31/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $239.34M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), with 18.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.55% while institutional investors hold 99.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 504.82M, and float is at 386.66M with Short Float at 3.97%. Institutions hold 95.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 52.73 million shares valued at $300.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.02% of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 35.75 million shares valued at $203.75 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC which holds 30.24 million shares representing 7.46% and valued at over $172.36 million, while Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. holds 6.93% of the shares totaling 28.07 million with a market value of $160.02 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times.