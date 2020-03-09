Is Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is -35.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.91 and a high of $25.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.08% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 35.79% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.20, the stock is -21.77% and -29.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.11 million and changing -9.63% at the moment leaves the stock -40.52% off its SMA200. PAGP registered -48.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.45.

The stock witnessed a -29.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.68%, and is -11.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.65% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $33.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.07 and Fwd P/E is 6.95. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.50% and -52.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $8.45B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.00% in year-over-year returns.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Top Institutional Holders

368 institutions hold shares in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP), with 5.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.85% while institutional investors hold 89.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.34M, and float is at 242.73M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 87.35% of the Float.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEFANIS HARRY N, the company’s President & CCO. SEC filings show that PEFANIS HARRY N bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $14.39 per share for a total of $431787.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213653.0 shares.

Plains GP Holdings L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Chiang Willie CW (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 34,328 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $15.70 per share for $538816.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 140104.0 shares of the PAGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Chiang Willie CW (Chairman and CEO) acquired 30,672 shares at an average price of $15.96 for $489666.0. The insider now directly holds 105,776 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP).

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -3.77% down over the past 12 months. Holly Energy Partners L.P. (HEP) is -28.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.18% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.99.