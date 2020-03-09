Is Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) a good stock to buy now?

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is -31.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.38 and a high of $19.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.09% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 28.27% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.76, the stock is -38.14% and -36.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -11.37% at the moment leaves the stock -1.68% off its SMA200. SGRY registered -5.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.95.

The stock witnessed a -40.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.59%, and is -34.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.11% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $601.05M and $1.83B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.19% and -45.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $441.91M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 47.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

148 institutions hold shares in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.78% while institutional investors hold 102.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.86M, and float is at 20.61M with Short Float at 14.84%. Institutions hold 97.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 26.46 million shares valued at $414.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 52.91% of the SGRY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.6 million shares valued at $56.4 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.78 million shares representing 3.56% and valued at over $27.87 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $22.15 million.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DeLuca Teresa, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DeLuca Teresa bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 06 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $6650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27459.0 shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Evans Jason Eric (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $5.95 per share for $148750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 111655.0 shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, COWHEY THOMAS F. (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $150000.0. The insider now directly holds 71,928 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is -5.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -47.71% from the last report on Jan 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.05.