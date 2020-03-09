Is there a cornucopia of returns in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) And Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) shares are -17.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.77% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.90% down YTD and -3.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.84% and -13.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the CAG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Standpoint Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CAG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $28.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.40. The forecasts give the Conagra Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $26.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 15.42 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 29.38% or -8.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 10.50% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.04, up 10.30% from $2.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.44 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.23 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,498,826 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,512,587. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,999,730 and 1,279,067 in purchases and sales respectively.

JANA PARTNERS LLC, a Director at the company, sold 420,926 shares worth $13.71 million at $32.56 per share on Jan 07. The Director had earlier sold another 858,141 CAG shares valued at $27.45 million on Jan 08. The shares were sold at $31.99 per share. OMTVEDT CRAIG P (Director) bought 14,450 shares at $34.00 per share on Jan 02 for a total of $491300.0 while OMTVEDT CRAIG P, (Director) bought 25,550 shares on Dec 31 for $868189.0 with each share fetching $33.98.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), on the other hand, is trading around $73.96 with a market cap of $31.25B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.34% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Welltower Inc. (WELL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WELL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $131.65 million. This represented a 89.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.54 billion, significantly lower than the $1.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $883.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Welltower Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 180,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,463 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 623.7k shares after the latest sales, with 41.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.80% with a share float percentage of 409.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welltower Inc. having a total of 1,177 institutions that hold shares in the company.