Is there a cornucopia of returns in Hess Corporation (HES) And Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) shares are -25.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.74% or -$4.76 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.62% down YTD and -18.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.50% and -16.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 30, 2020, Scotiabank recommended the HES stock is a Sector Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on February 03, 2020. 26 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the HES stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 26 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $49.72 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $74.05. The forecasts give the Hess Corporation stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $60.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 32.86 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 40.81% or 17.13%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -15.40% in the current quarter to -$0.28, down from the $0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.36, up 5.30% from -$0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and $0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 903,544 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,890,770. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 707,347 and 496,270 in purchases and sales respectively.

Turner Michael R, a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 11,482 shares worth $662282.0 at $57.68 per share on Feb 06. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 5,070 HES shares valued at $292438.0 on Feb 06. The shares were sold at $57.68 per share. Goodell Timothy B. (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 22,275 shares at $57.68 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $1.28 million while HESS JOHN B, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 226,448 shares on Feb 06 for $13.08 million with each share fetching $57.76.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), on the other hand, is trading around $80.24 with a market cap of $18.99B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $94.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.88% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLTR’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -4.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.35 billion. This represented a 76.56% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.75 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $19.74 billion from $19.49 billion over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $4.57 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.01 billion, significantly lower than the $1.05 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $229.3 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Dollar Tree Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 17,232 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,800 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.43M shares after the latest sales, with -1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.60% with a share float percentage of 233.23M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dollar Tree Inc. having a total of 1,019 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.7 million shares worth more than $2.42 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the investment firm holding over 24.91 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.34 billion and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.