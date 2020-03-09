Is there a cornucopia of returns in Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) And Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares are 25.71% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.69% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.62% down YTD and -21.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.63% and 24.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the WTRH stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on October 23, 2019. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the WTRH stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.00. The forecasts give the Waitr Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 93.33 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 86.67% or 60.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,011.50% in the current quarter to -$0.28, down from the -$0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$4.03, up 184.70% from -$1.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 647,484 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 251,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,683 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Chief Legal Officer had earlier sold another 61,750 WTRH shares valued at $23057.0 on Nov 20. The shares were sold at $0.37 per share.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.19 with a market cap of $10.80M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 81.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VISL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -45.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $7.91 million. This represented a -57.88% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $26.51 million from $28.0 million over the previous quarter. Total current assets were at $19.04 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.14 million, significantly lower than the -$5.23 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $-6.5 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Vislink Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 54.77k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 52.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vislink Technologies Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company.