Is Valaris plc (VAL) a good stock to buy now?

By Richard Addington

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is -64.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.78 and a high of $18.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.95% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 17.14% higher than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -46.22% and -55.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.23 million and changing -21.62% at the moment leaves the stock -60.39% off its SMA200. VAL registered -86.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.82.

The stock witnessed a -58.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.63%, and is -37.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.43% over the week and 13.21% over the month.

Valaris plc (VAL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $583.99M and $2.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.55% and -87.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Valaris plc (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris plc (VAL) is a “Hold”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.48 with sales reaching $477.21M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 82.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.70% in year-over-year returns.

Valaris plc (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Valaris plc (VAL), with 9.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.95% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 251.72M, and float is at 195.54M with Short Float at 24.13%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

Valaris plc (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Valaris plc (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times.

