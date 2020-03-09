It makes sense to watch Datadog Inc. (DDOG) And AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are 15.46% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.78% or -$3.68 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.39% and -4.61% over the month.

On February 11, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell”. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.22. The forecasts give the Datadog Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $45.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 14.84 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 32.89% or 3.07%.

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 250.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, up 49.90% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.01 for the next year.

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,074,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 21,353,028 and 23,074,818 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pomel Olivier, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 109,600 shares worth $4.87 million at $44.41 per share on Mar 02. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 62,500 DDOG shares valued at $2.78 million on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $44.41 per share. Le-Quoc Alexis (President & CTO) sold 192,100 shares at $44.41 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $8.53 million while Callahan Michael James, (Director) sold 18,000 shares on Feb 25 for $792168.0 with each share fetching $44.01.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), on the other hand, is trading around $17.10 with a market cap of $9.57B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.57 and spell out a more modest performance – a 7.92% return.

Let us briefly look at the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

AGNC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $871.0 million. This represented a -13.41% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $768.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.61 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.98 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.18 billion.

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at AGNC Investment Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 316,165 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.99M shares after the latest sales, with 249.70% net shares purchased.

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.70% with a share float percentage of 538.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AGNC Investment Corp. having a total of 563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 61.06 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 54.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $954.72 million and represent 9.98% of shares outstanding.