It makes sense to watch The Gap Inc. (GPS) And International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares are -25.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.27% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.43% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.54% down YTD and -17.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.96% and -29.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the GPS stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the GPS stock is a “Hold”. 5 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.16. The forecasts give the The Gap Inc. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $13.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 23.14 while the two limits represent an upside potential of 34.05% or -1.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.90% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.72 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.8, down -2.00% from $2.59 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.24. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 411,375 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 165,823. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,000 and 8,951 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gruber Julie, a EVP & Global General Counsel at the company, sold 3,286 shares worth $78864.0 at $24.00 per share on May 13. The President & CEO, Gap had earlier sold another 16,183 GPS shares valued at $291294.0 on Jun 21. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT), on the other hand, is trading around $8.40 with a market cap of $1.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.41 and spell out a more modest performance – a 48.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

IGT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $402.01 million. This represented a 67.93% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.25 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.82 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $13.64 billion. Total current assets were at $2.63 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.09 billion, significantly higher than the $29.63 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $651.05 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at International Game Technology PLC over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 106.39M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.10% with a share float percentage of 98.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with International Game Technology PLC having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Boston Partners with over 9.85 million shares worth more than $147.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Boston Partners held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 7.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.57 million and represent 3.78% of shares outstanding.